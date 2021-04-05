Cava lifts Dade curfew, effective Monday, April 12

On Monday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava held a press conference to announced that based on the favorable trends in the county’s 14-day positivity rate of infection, saying it has “declined significantly” as well as hospitalizations, she is lifting the county’s pandemic midnight curfew.

“We looked at a confluence of circumstances and decided that they were headed in the right direction,” Cava said.

The lifting of the curfew will go into effect Monday, April 12.

During the press conference, Cava encouraged people to continue wearing a mask and social distancing, but added, “it’s really the vaccinations that are taking us out of the hole here.”

Dr. Peter Paige, Miami-Dade County’s first chief medical officer, agreed, stating that the curfew was effective in slowing the spread of the virus, but it was only one tool. He said the vaccination program is the main driver behind the county’s decision to lift the curfew.

As of Monday, the State’s vaccine dashboard reported that over 800,000 Miami-Dade residents have received the vaccine (808,345) with 57% having completed the series (two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines).

Dr. Paige said residents need to vigilant. “This pandemic is not over. We are in a much better place than we were, but we have to continue to enforce masking, social distancing, and hygiene, avoiding large groups and celebrations.”

“Get outside ... as oppose to indoors,” Dr. Paige added.

Cava was positive in that the end is near and was looking forward to continuing to rebuild Dade’s economy. “We will beat this.”

To watch Mayor’s Levine Cava’s press conference, click here.