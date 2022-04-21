President Joe Biden’s administration said Wednesday that it will challenge the court decision on the authority to mandate masks on airplanes, trains and other public transit. This after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said a mask mandate was still needed.

The CDC said in a statement, “CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in all indoor public transportation settings.”

The statement, released Wednesday night, added that “CDC has asked DOJ to proceed with an appeal in Health Freedom Defense Fund, Inc., et al., v. Biden, et al,” setting the stage for a legal battle over Monday’s ruling by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle who said the CDC lacked the legal authority to impose a mask mandate.

The mandate remained in effect Wednesday evening. An appeals court could issue an emergency order to resume the mandate if the Biden administration asks for such an order.

ABC News reported that most major airlines, including American Airlines, Miami International Airport’s largest carrier, have made masking optional since Monday’s ruling. The list includes United Airlines, JetBlue, Delta.

In a Twitter post, Frontier Airlines said “To mask or not to mask, the choice is yours.”

Share ride companies Uber and Lyft also announced that drivers or riders will not be mandated to wear masks.

According to an WPLG Local 10 report, Miami International Airport management was advised by Miami-Dade County Mayor’s that mask will not be required at the airport.