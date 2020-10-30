CDC announces “framework” for resumption of cruising

Friday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released revised guidelines which could open the door for cruise companies to resume operations within the US.

The present CDC “no sail” order is set to expire October 31 at midnight.

The CDC announced a “framework for a phased resumption of cruise ship passenger operations,” stating that it was “establishing requirements to mitigate the COVID-19 to passengers and crews.”

The initial phase will focus on testing and additional safeguards while CDC says “cruise ship operators build the laboratory capacity needed to test future passengers.” Cruise operators will still need to offer proof to the CDC that their safety and testing protocols are working, all before they welcome back passengers.

The CDC still has not rescinded its “Level 3, Avoid Nonessential Travel” advisory to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

For the complete CDC order, click here.