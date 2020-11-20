CDC calls for cancelling traditional Thanksgiving plans and travel, this as Florida adds more than 9,000 new cases

On Thursday, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) changed its position on travel for the upcoming holiday season. The CDC also released a new guide on the best ways to keep safe during Thanksgiving with coronavirus cases surging in Florida and the country.

On Thursday, Florida’s Health Department reported over 9,000 new cases, the state’s total number of cases since the pandemic started now at 914,333.

In their updated guidelines, the CDC recommends postponing travel for the holiday and staying home as a way to protect yourself.

According to the CDC, travel increases the chances of getting and spreading COVID-19.

For those still considering traveling for the holiday, here are the seven questions the CDC suggests asking prior to going through with traveling on Thanksgiving.

1. Are you, someone in your household, or someone you will be visiting at increased risk for getting very sick from COVID-19?

2. Are cases high or increasing in your community or your destination? Check CDC’s COVID Data Tracker for the latest number of cases.

3. Are hospitals in your community or your destination overwhelmed with patients who have COVID-19?

4. Does your home or destination have requirements or restrictions for travelers?

5. During the 14 days before your travel, have you or those you are visiting had close contact with people they don’t live with?

6. Do your plans include traveling by bus, train, or air which might make staying 6 feet apart difficult?

7. Are you traveling with people who don’t live with you?

The CDC further says that during Thanksgiving, wearing a mask with two or more layers will protect yourself and others from the virus. It is also advised to maintaining 6 feet between others and to regularly wash hands and keep hand sanitizer with you.

The CDC said the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is virtually or with people who live in your household. If you choose to join a gathering, the recommendation is to bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils.

It is also advised to wear a mask and avoid going in and out of crowded places. If eating outdoors is possible, it is safer to do so.