New and more contagious coronavirus variants, such as the UK or Columbus variant, could lead to an accelerated spread of the virus in the U.S., according to a new statement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC statement, said the “more highly transmissible variant of SARS-CoV-2, B.1.1.7, has been detected in 10 U.S. states.”

Though B117 is no more deadly than the current, original strain circulating in most of the United States, it is more contagious, which ultimately results in more cases and more deaths. The CDC cautioned now is the time to renew a commitment to mitigation strategies, including mask-wearing, maintaining 6-feet apart in public, avoiding crowds, and getting vaccinated when able.

"Higher rate of transmission will lead to more cases, increasing the number of persons overall who need clinical care, exacerbating the burden on an already strained health care system, and resulting in more deaths," the CDC said.

Based on how the B117 variant has spread in the United Kingdom, the CDC ran models of how the variant will act in the United States with and without vaccinating 1 million Americans against COVID-19 each day.

"The effect of vaccination on reducing transmission in the near term was greatest in the scenario in which transmission was already decreasing," the CDC said. "Early efforts that can limit the spread of the B.1.1.7 variant, such as universal and increased compliance with public health mitigation strategies, will allow more time for ongoing vaccination to achieve higher population-level immunity."

