CDC director: Feds not sure how much Covid vaccine the U.S. has

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that the federal government does not know how much coronavirus vaccine the nation has.

"I can't tell you how much vaccine we have, and if I can't tell it to you then I can't tell it to the governors and I can't tell it to the state health officials," Dr. Walensky told Chris Wallace.

President Joe Biden has set a goal to vaccine 100 million Americans in his first 100 days in office. Dr. Walensky acknowledged the speed to vaccinate people needs to be faster, but said the nation faces supply constraints. She added that the expectation is production will increase after the first 100 days, and the expected introduction of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine will increase supply.

"We are really hoping that we'll have more vaccines and that will increase the pace at which we can do the vaccinations," Dr. Walensky said.

