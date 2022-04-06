CDC Director launches internal review of agency

Before the start of 2020, few Americans were aware of the daily ins and outs of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That all changed at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic over two-years ago.

The agency has been heavily criticized for its performance leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced a comprehensive review of the nation's main public health agency, according to an CNN report.

In an email sent to the CDC staff, Walensky said “it is time to step back and strategically position CDC to support the future of public health.

On Monday, April 11, Jim Macrae, an administrator with the US Department of Health and Human Services, will join the CDC for a month-long listening tour and assessment, and will provide Walensky ideas and suggestions for change of the agency’s current structure.

In the email to the CDC staff, Walensky wrote, "At the conclusion of this collective effort, we will develop new systems and processes to deliver our science and program to the American people, along with a plan for how CDC should be structured to facilitate the public health work we do."

