CDC director speaks out on US healthcare vaccinations

In an Monday interview on ABC's Good Morning America, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky defended the use of vaccine mandates in hospitals.

According to GMA, an estimated 72,000 statewide health care workers in New York are not vaccinated. Last week, New York’s governor said the National Guard could be called on to compensate for workers who will be terminated if they do not get the shot.

“It absolutely creates a challenge,” Walensky said. “What I would say is [we need] to do some work to educate these health workers, to understand where their hesitancy is so we can get them vaccinated and get them back to work."