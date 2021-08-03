CDC Extends moratorium on evictions as more than $20 billion is owed to landlords across US

Tuesday, Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky signed an order stating that the “evictions of tenants for failure to make rent or housing payments could be detrimental to public health control measures' to slow the spread of COVID.”

The order expands the eviction moratorium until October 3 and applies to counties that are experiencing “substantial and high levels' of COVID transmission.”

In data released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Florida rose to an all-time high of 11,515 patients in one day.

Some 15 million people live in households that owe as much as $20 billion to their landlords, according to the Aspen Institute.

The Biden administration is hoping extending the deadline on evictions provides some more time for rental assistance funds to flow. Distribution of the $47 billion Emergency Rental Assistance program has, to date, disbursed only $3 billion.