CDC: Faster-spreading Omicron variant sub-lineage BA.2 now dominant in the US

According to new date released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Omicron variant BA.2 now makes up most new infections in the United States.

An CBS News report said that while the strain spreads faster, it has not yet led to a steep climb in cases as it has been reported in many countries abroad. Last week, 54.9% of nationwide cases were caused by the strain, with the highest concentration in the Northeast.

In Florida, the CDC data showed that 4.23 percent of the new cases were attribute to the BA.2 strain.

For the complete CDC Tuesday data report, click here.