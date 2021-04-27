CDC: if vaccinated, you can now skip masks outdoors

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) relaxed restrictions on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying those fully vaccinated do not need to facial coverings unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

And those who are unvaccinated can go outside – with some restrictions - without masks. The CDC is still recommending wearing a mask if you are in a big crowd of strangers.

In their website, the CDC said, “Outdoor visits and activities are safer than indoor activities, and fully vaccinated people can participate in some indoor events safely, without much risk.”

Since shortly after the pandemic started in March of 2020, the CDC has been recommending people wear masks outdoors if they are within 6 feet of each other. Tuesday’s more relaxed guidance is another measured step on the road back to normalcy as more and more Americans receive at least one shot of the vaccine.

More than half of adults in the U.S. have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine.

The CDC is still recommending wearing masks for both vaccinated and not-vaccinated people if attending a “crowded, outdoor event, like a live performance, parade, or sports event.”

