Stating that “Traveling on public transportation increases a person’s risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 by bringing people in close contact with others, often for prolonged periods, and exposing them to frequently touched surfaces,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated their travel mask recommendation, now making it mandatory for people to wear a mask while using any form of public transportation within the U.S

The mandate becomes effective Monday at 11:59 p.m. a

Those who who have had COVID-19 or the COVID-19 vaccine will also be required to wear a mask.

The CDC said that public transportation operators must enforce the mask mandate by only allowing those who are wearing a mask to board and remove any passengers who refuse to do so.

On their website, the CDC said that people are only allowed to take their masks off briefly to eat, drink or take medication; verify their identity to law enforcement or transportation officials; communicate with hearing-impaired people; wear an oxygen mask on an aircraft; or during a medical emergency.

The CDC defines public transportation as “any mode of transportation other than a private vehicle.” This includes airplanes, trains, subways, buses, taxis, ride-shares, ferries, ships, trolleys, and cable cars.

People must wear a mask on the transportation hubs, like train stations and airport terminals.

For the entire CDC mandate, click here.