CDC planning rollout of COVID vaccine for kids 6 months to 4 years old

While the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not officially granted approval to vaccinate children 6 months to 4 years old against COVID, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is developing plans to roll out the shots by Presidents Day.

The Pfizer vaccine for kids 6 months through 4 years is a 3-microgram dose, which is much smaller than the 30-microgram shot approved for adults. It also requires syringes and other materials specially designed to vaccinate the younger populations.

According to an CNBC report, the U.S. has procured enough doses to vaccinate all 18 million children who are 6 months through 4 years old.

