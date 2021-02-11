On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new findings showing that mask fit matters when it comes to protecting against the coronavirus and layering a well-fitting cloth mask over a surgical mask is likely to prove beneficial.

The findings are not expected to trigger new mask recommendations by the CDC as they maintain that everyone age 2 and older should wear a face covering when outside their home.

The study suggests that when a person “double masks” -- wearing a surgical mask with a cloth mask on top - and the people around them did the same, the risk of transmitting the virus falls more than 95%.

The risk changed to 80% if only one person wore the double mask.

The research used two mannequin-like forms to test exposure and found that tightening a single surgical mask around the ears using a hack known as a “knot and tuck,” ensures the surgical mask fits closely around the face without gaps.

The findings support the principle that when the fit is improved, the overall efficiency of how the mask performs improves. And if the mask is better at stopping the virus, that in turn can prevent viral mutations that threaten the effectiveness of vaccines.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, has said people shouldn’t read too much into the evolving discussion on masks and no matter the findings, his recommendation on face coverings remain the same.

“You know what would be a good start? If everybody wears at least one mask. I think that would be important,” Fauci told Fox News on Jan. 27, when asked how many masks a person should wear.

For the complete CDC Wednesday, February 11 report, click here.