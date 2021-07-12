Fully COVID-19 vaccinated teachers, students and staff would not need to wear masks this fall, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a Friday mask update for K-12 schools.

But “masks should be worn indoors by all individuals (age 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated,” according to the CDC.

That said, Florida is already ahead of the mask target, educators say, even as more than a million students younger than 12 will not be vaccinated in the fall and a contagious variant called Delta has been surging in Florida.

Many Florida school districts have already dropped their mask policies or plan to discontinue them in the upcoming school year. Some districts never had a mask policy and others are pursuing a mask-optional approach, educators say.

Other school districts, such as Miami-Dade in South Florida and Hillsborough in Tampa Bay, have already decided that masks would not be required in the 2021-22 school year.

But there are still concerns about whether it is safe to make these changes to mask protocols.

The CDC’s priority for the fall is that students should be in traditional brick and mortar classrooms and learning safely, and that COVID vaccines are the top strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the CDC.

So far, only students 12 and older are authorized to get the COVID vaccines.

In addition to the mask guidance, the CDC recommends that “schools maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms, combined with indoor mask wearing by people who are not fully vaccinated, to reduce transmission risk.”

Parts of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.