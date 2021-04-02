CDC: Those fully vaccinated can travel again without getting tested or quarantining

Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Americans who are fully vaccinated can safely travel both domestically and internationally without getting tested for the coronavirus or quarantining upon returning.

The revised CDC guidelines clears fully vaccinated people to travel within the United States and do not need COVID-19 testing or self-quarantine after, as long as they continue to wear a mask, while traveling, avoid crowds, socially distance, and wash their hands frequently.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last recommended dose of vaccine.

As it relates to international travel, the CDC issued the following guidance:

- Fully vaccinated people can travel internationally without a COVID-19 test before travel - unless it is required by the international destination.

- Those fully vaccinated do not need to self-quarantine after returning to the U.S. - unless mandated by a state or local jurisdiction.

Fully vaccinated travelers must still have a negative COVID-19 test result before they board a flight to the United States and get a COVID-19 test 3 to 5 days after returning from international travel.

Friday’s revised guidelines does not apply to those not fully vaccinated.

Unvaccinated travelers should still get tested 1-3 days before domestic travel and again 3-5 days after travel, as well as self-quarantine for 7 days after travel or 10 days if they don’t get tested at the conclusion of travel.

The CDC still discourages non-essential domestic travel by those not fully vaccinated.

While they can issue scientifically safe guidelines, the CDC itself has no power of enforcement.

For the complete CDC revised guidelines, click here.