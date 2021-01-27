China begins using anal swabs to test for Covid in Beijing

The city of Beijing is now using anal swabs to test residents for the coronavirus, a method that expert say is more accurate, increasing the chances of detecting the virus.

China’s capital started using the anal swabs as part of a mass testing drive after a nine-year-old boy tested positive for the virus last week. According to Chinese state media. more than three million residents have been tested since January 17.

China has used anal since last year, but the method is mainly used in quarantine centers due to its inconvenience, according to a Chinese disease control expert.

According to a Global Times report, quoting Li Tongzeng of Beijing You'an Hospital, studies have shown that the virus survives longer in the anus or excrement. “We found that some asymptomatic patients tend to recover quickly. It's possible that there will be no trace of the virus in their throat after three to five days,' Li noted.

In order to keep the virus from spreading, China is imposing stricter requirements on international travelers, with people arriving in China needing to have multiple negative test results and quarantine for at least 14 days in a designated hotel upon arrival.

Tighter domestic restrictions are also being put in place. Starting this week, people from medium- or high-risk areas will be banned from entering the capital to reduce the risk of virus transmission over the Lunar New Year period.

