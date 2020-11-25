City of Miami to distribute $250 gift cards to residents in need

A partnership between the City of Miami and Publix Supermarkets, and through the funding of the CARES Act, will offer city residents a $250 Publix gift cards to those in need.

According to a Tuesday afternoon Tweet by City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, the city will be distributing the $250 gift cards with the “ONLY requirements are proof of residence and a signed affidavit saying that you’ve suffered financial hardships as a result of Covid-19.”

The gift cards distribution will begin December 1st and end on December 28th.