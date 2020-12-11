City of Miami to enforce Midnight curfew

Thursday, City if Miami commissioners passed a resolution to, once again, enforce Miami-Dade County’s Midnight to 6 a.m. curfew.

The commissioners vote was unanimous.

The enforcement will start this coming weekend, and the enforcement is to continue until further notice.

Violators - individuals and businesses alike - are subject to fines and other enforcement actions, the city said in a statement. Commissioners had previously decided back in October to stop enforcing the county's curfew.

Via Twitter, Miami-Dade County Mayor said, “I commend City of Miami for its commitment to working in partnership with the County to ensure the health and safety of our residents and businesses.”