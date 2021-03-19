Armed with $14.1 million, the City of Miami will start accepting applications for the city’s new Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Applications can be submitted starting at 9 a.m. Monday, March 29.

The program will provide financial relief to income-eligible renters within City of Miami limits (property folio must start with 01) who experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19 and meet all program requirements.

“Since the very onset of this pandemic, the City Commissioners and I have fought tooth and nail for the relief that our residents rightfully deserve," said Mayor Francis Suarez in an email sent Friday. "The implementation of this program is a testament to our efforts, and I look forward to seeing Miamians breathe easier going into April.”

The City’s ERA program can provide qualify applicants up to twelve months of assistance, including rental arrears and utility assistance, capped at a maximum of $2,000 a month per household and not to exceed $24,000 total.

Based on qualification, applicants may also qualify for other expenses related to housing, on a case-by-case basis, including relocation expenses and rental fees of temporarily displaced households.

To qualify for the ERA program, the applicant must:

- Be a renter within City limits

- Household has an adult member (age 18 and up) who has qualified for unemployment benefits

- Has experienced a reduction in household income

- Incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19

- 2020 household gross income does not exceed 80 percent of the annual area median income (AMI),

Eligible renters can apply by clicking here. Complete applications will be accepted through Friday, April 30, and processed on a first-come, first-ready, first-serve basis

Landlords can also apply on behalf of eligible renters.