Over the weekend, Colombia became the eighth country to surpass one million coronavirus cases. The first case in the country was reported back on March 6 of this year.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, the other countries with more than a million cases are the United States, India, Brazil, Russia, Argentina, Spain and France.

Overall, there are now over 43 million cases of the virus since the pandemic started.

The Colombian capital city of Bogota reports the largest number of infections with 308,645, accounting for a third of the country's cases.