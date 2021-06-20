Communities with low vaccination rates at higher risk from COVID variants, like the Delta variant, described as "Covid on steroids”

Communities with lower vaccination rates are at a high risk for dangerous COVID-19 variants that are spreading across the U.S., according to experts.

Andy Slavitt, former White House senior adviser for the Biden administration's Covid-19 response,” said. "I'm very unconcerned for people who have been vaccinated, and I'm more concerned for people who have not been vaccinated and the communities that are largely unvaccinated."

Those residing in cities that have a lower inoculation rate are more susceptible to COVID-19 infections, including infections of the delta variant, CNN reported.

Slavitt is worried about the spread of the delta variant, which he described as “COVID on steroids,” adding that “in those communities (with a lower percentage of residents vaccinated), a Covid that spreads twice as fast is not a good thing," Slavitt said.

The delta variant already accounts for about 10% of all U.S. COVID-19 cases.

