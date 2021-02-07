Company tests drones for vaccine delivery

After receiving fresh funding, German drone start-up company, Wingcopter, is ready to offer coronavirus vaccine delivery in regions lacking good storage facilities or transport infrastructure.

The company is working on a number of trial projects aiming to scale up operations to deliver vaccines to millions of people in countries such as Africa and Southeast Asia, Chief Executive Tom Pluemmer told Reuters.

Pluemmer’s goal is to deliver medical equipment and supplies quickly and safely while minimizing human contact.

“COVID is now making it necessary to build it out fast, but once it’s there we will have a new type of infrastructure that could carry things like medication, blood, lab samples and even normal daily goods,” Pluemmer told Reuters.

