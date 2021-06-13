Many Americans are starting to return to the gym after sitting at home during, remaining indoors during the pandemic, AFP News Agency reported.

According to the report, 42 percent of Americans gained an average of 29 lbs. during the lockdown.

“Just sitting at home, I gained weight. I think like 15-20 pounds, they call it the Corona weight,” Benny Maidenbaum, a member of the New York City TS Fitness Club, said to the AFP.

Many fitness experts are warning against stigmatizing weight gains, particularly coming out of an extremely psychologically stressful period.

