Coronavirus now the main killer of cops in the US

COVID-19 is the number killer of cops in 2020 and 2021 with more than 300 confirmed/presumed cases, and 170+ under review, the Officer Down Memorial Page said in a Twitter post.

Miami Police Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar told Local10 News that the coronavirus pandemic “is the most important officer safety issue of our lifetime.”

Five police officers died of coronavirus in just one week in South Florida. Miami police leadership is encouraging officers to get the vaccine.

“Getting vaccinated is just as important as wearing your vest and your seatbelt. Don't wait any longer, please get vaccinated today to protect yourself, your family, and your fellow officers,” read a post in the Officer Down Memorial Page