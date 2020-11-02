Sunday, two Israelis were administered the first doses of Israel’s coronavirus vaccine candidate. They were treated at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer and Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem.

According to an article in The Jerusalem Post, the vaccine, called Brilife, was developed by the Israel Institute for Biological Research.

The human trials are currently in phase 1, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“The true exit from the coronavirus crisis is in the development of vaccines,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

“Therefore, this is a very important day, a day that gives a shot of encouragement. We wish success during these and the latter stages. With God’s help, we will have a vaccine made here in Israel. This is a very big thing.”

Netanyahu said he has been in contact with other world leaders to ensure the country would be able to receive their vaccines upon approval as soon as possible. “With the independent production that has been developed here or through the importing of vaccines from abroad, we will bring enough vaccines for all citizens of Israel,” he said.

Phase II will test 960 healthy volunteers, if Phase I proves successful, and is expected to begin in December, according to the Jerusalem Post report.