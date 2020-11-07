Researchers in the U.K. are about to begin a study to investigate whether aspirin and blood thinner medication could also be an effective treatment for COVID-19.

Doctors running the RECOVERY trial, said the study is taking place in 176 hospital sites across the UK, and has so far recruited over 16,000 patients, making it one of the largest trials in the U.K.

According to the website recoverytria.net "patients with COVID-19 are at higher risk of blood clots forming in their blood vessels. Platelets, small cell fragments in the blood that stop bleeding, seem to be hyperactive in COVID-19,” adding that “since aspirin is an anti-platelet agent, it may reduce the risk of blood clots in patients with COVID-19.”

RECOVERY announced Friday that the trial will test a number of potential coronavirus therapies, and including the efficacy of aspirin, primarily based on the drug’s blood-thinning capabilities.

Professor Peter Horby, from the Nuffield Department of Medicine, co-Chief Investigator of the RECOVERY trial, said “We felt it was particularly important to add aspirin to the trial since there is a clear rationale for believing that it might be beneficial and it is safe, inexpensive and widely available. We are looking for medicines for COVID-19 that can be used immediately by anyone, anywhere in the world. We do not know if aspirin is such a medicine, but we will find out.”

Martin Landray, Horby’s co-pilot on the trial, said the only way to truly assess any potential aspirin may hold is to subject the drug to a clinical trial.

“Aspirin is widely used to prevent blood clots in many other conditions, including heart attack, stroke, and pre-eclampsia in pregnant women,” Landray said. “But enrolling patients in a randomized trial such as RECOVERY is the only way to assess whether there are clear benefits for patients with COVID-19 and whether those benefits outweigh any potential side effects such as the risk of bleeding.”

Other medications the RECOVERY trial is currently testing include the following:

- Azithromycin (a commonly used antibiotic)

- Tocilizumab (an anti-inflammatory treatment given by injection)

- Convalescent plasma (collected from donors who have recovered from COVID-19 and contains antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus)

- REGN-COV2: An investigational anti-viral antibody cocktail produced by Regeneron

The registered clinical trials units with the Nuffield Department of Population Health in partnership with the Nuffield Department of Medicine is conducting the trial.