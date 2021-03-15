Individuals should avoid heavy drinking in between vaccine doses, Richard Kennedy, professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic, told NPR. Binge or heavy drinking can suppress a person’s immune system said Kennedy.

Kennedy told NPR, that an occasional drink - including a celebratory toast after your second shot - "won’t have an effect,”

Efficacy rate.

With “efficacy rate” for the three vaccines approved for emergency use by the FDA a popular topic, an NPR report also attempts to explain what exactly “efficacy rate” means.

According to Brianne Barker, a virologist at Drew University, you'd have to know what a person’s probability of getting sick is to know for sure what the chances of getting COVID are after a vaccine.

If a non-vaccinated person had a 10% chance of getting sick, and received a vaccine with a 92 percent efficacy, the probability of getting sick would drop from 10% to less than 1% — 0.8%, to be exact.

NPR reports the popular conclusion that an efficacy rate of 92 percent means that of 100 vaccinated people, 8 of them would get sick is wrong.

A 92 percent vaccine efficacy rate actually means your chances of getting the disease is much, much less than 8 percent.

NPR says if you were exposed to COVID, your chances of getting infected would-be 92 percent less if you were vaccinated than if you weren't.

