Could California be the first state to issue a vaccine mandate for children in school

Gov. Gavin Newsom could lead California into mandating children in school be vaccinated. According to the Associated Press, the mandate will go into effect in the state when the vaccine has been fully vetted for the 12 to 15 and 5 to 11 age groups.

The law in California already required that children have 10 immunizations in order to enroll in both public and private schools, however exceptions are made for medical reasons.

According to Newsom, the COVID-19 vaccine requirement will have exemptions based on medical and religious reasons. More than 6.7 million students will be affected by the mandate.