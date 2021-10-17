This past week, a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted to recommend Moderna booster shots for the most vulnerable.

The official decision will go to the FDA, which will make a final ruling in the next few days.

According to an NBC News report, the panel’s recommendation follows that of the Pfizer booster, which was recommended for adults ages 65 and up, people in long-term care facilities and people ages 18-64 with underlying medical conditions.

Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, though, the Moderna vaccine dosage would be given as a half-dose compared to the initial vaccination series. The data has shown that protection from Moderna’s vaccine has waned over time.

"We are concerned about the breakthrough disease that we’ve been observing," said Jacqueline Miller, the therapeutic area head for infectious diseases at Moderna, noting a particular concern for the elderly, many of whom got vaccinated in the early months of 2020.

