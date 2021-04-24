On Friday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced a partnership between the county, UBER and United Way of Miami to provide more than 20,000 rides Miami Dade connecting residents to vaccination sites throughout the county.

According to a Twitter post, Mayor Cava said that “Uber’s ride donation will help remove transportation barriers that could prevent residents from accessing the lifesaving COVID vaccine, by providing roundtrip rides (up to $35 per ride) to our County vaccine sites located at Tropical Park, Zoo Miami, & Homestead Sports Complex.”

To register for a vaccine appointment and request an UBER ride, you can call Dade’s vaccine hotline at (305) 614-2014. You can also register online by clicking here.