As a new surge in COVID-19 cases continues, and with more children across the country being hospitalized, Miami-Dade County Public Schools was the first district in the state to modify its existing protocols to include mandatory masks for adults as school resumed this past Monday.

And, apparently, the transition was smooth.

“So far, District staff have advised me that the first day of instruction following Winter Recess appears to have been successful and we look forward to providing a safe learning environment to our students,” District 6 School Board member Mari Tere Rojas told the Islander News on Monday evening.

Facial coverings will not be mandated for students in the classroom, as per state law, but rules will be enforced for spectators at sporting events, which were all postponed until Thursday.

With a new superintendent scheduled to replace Alberto Carvalho sometime in the next semester, perhaps, it is not known if even stricter protocols will be introduced. Carvalho accepted a new job in California and on Wednesday, the Miami Herald reported that Carvalho’s last day as the district’s superintendent will be Feb. 3, although he could stay as late as February 14.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaking Monday in Broward County, said: “Schools will stay open,” despite the fast-spreading omicron variant that has now touched 1 in 4 Miami-Dade County residents.

It does put some parents in a predicament who might prefer to home-school their children at the semester break in the school year, or switch to a private school.

The following protocols are now in place in M-DCPS until further notice:

- All M-DCPS employees, volunteers, visitors, vendors, and contractors will be required to wear facial coverings while indoors at any District school or facility.

- Transportation employees will also be required to wear facial coverings while transporting children.

- Facial coverings will not be mandated for students, but they will continue to be highly encouraged as this practice provides an additional layer of protection against COVID-19.

- All spectators at school sporting events will be required to wear facial coverings.

- Protocols for the enhanced sanitization and cleaning of classrooms and common areas, which were implemented at the beginning of the pandemic, will continue.

Self-isolation and quarantine protocols for students will remain the same.

However, in accordance with newly released guidance from the Centers for Disease and Prevention, any M-DCPS employee who tested positive for COVID-19 prior to Dec. 29 and is asymptomatic or has symptoms that are resolving (no fever for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication) could have returned to work on Jan. 3.

Prior to sending their children to school, parents/guardians are asked to complete the At-Home Daily Student Health Screening which can be found here.

Parents of students who are home self-isolating or quarantining due to exposure to COVID-19 should contact their children’s teachers for makeup assignments and links for remote access via Teams or Zoom. More information about remote learning options during quarantine can be found here.

Frequent handwashing, social distancing, COVID-19 testing, and vaccination will continue to be encouraged. Additionally, the District will leverage its existing partnerships with local health and municipal entities to further expand COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in schools.

Mandatory mask usage by students is not in the equation for any of the eight school districts — including Miami-Dade — that defied a state ban on school mask mandates at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. But, school districts in Broward and Orange counties have imposed similar mask mandates for adults.

Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine boosters to children ages 12 to 15 and shortened the time needed to receive a booster from at least six months to five months after completion of the initial two vaccines.

U.S. health authorities reported new cases for all ages across the country topped 1 million on Monday alone, USA Today reported.

M-DCPS will analyze available data on local conditions each week and follow the guidance of medical experts to identify opportunities for additional adjustments to its health and safety protocols.

In addition, Rojas said, “A code for a Teams channel was sent to school administrators by District staff in order to provide assistance. District staff was also ready to assist school sites, if needed, due to teacher absenteeism.”