Covid-19 at home spreads quickly, new CDC study finds

When one member of the household is infected, the spread of Covid-19 among other in a household is "common" and spreads quickly after infection. This according to a new study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The household person who thinks exposure to Covid-19 occurred should isolate before getting tested and before test results come back. This is a must to protect others in the home, stated the study, published Friday in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

"Because prompt isolation of persons with COVID-19 can reduce household transmission, persons who suspect that they might have COVID-19 should isolate, stay at home, and use a separate bedroom and bathroom if feasible," wrote a CDC-led team of researchers.

The study concluded that infection within the household was quick: Over half of the people (53%) who lived with someone battling Covid-19 became infected within a week, researchers found. Some 75% of these secondary infections occurred within five days of the first symptoms in the initial patient.

"Substantial transmission occurred whether the index patient was an adult or a child," researchers said.

After a positive Covid-19 diagnosis in the household, everyone in the home needs to isolate from the outside world as much as possible.

According to CDC guidelines, after a person tests positive for Covid-19, before they can be around others, they should:

- 10 days since symptoms first appeared and

- 24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and

- Other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving*

*Loss of taste and smell may persist for weeks or months after recovery and need not delay the end of isolation