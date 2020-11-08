First-time gatherings for incoming legislators freshly minted in fall elections are usually festive occasions marked by pomp, circumstance and parties. But this year, the events will be bare-bones affairs, with precautions reflecting COVID-19’s devastating effects on Florida.

As of Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 837,077 COVID-19 infections— and over 17,000 deaths of Florida residents.

The new state legislative bodies are scheduled to meet on Nov. 17.

The gatherings are constitutionally mandated organizational sessions in which the chambers will elect officers and be ceremonially sworn in.

But House and Senate leaders have cancelled social functions traditional for organizational sessions, as well as interim committee meetings that would have put lawmakers to work in December.

The House and Senate sessions will be closed to all but the lawmakers themselves and a small number of special guests. This excludes former members, even past House and Senate leaders, who traditionally return to take a bow.

Special seating is being provided for members with special medical vulnerabilities, and the Historic Capitol will be set up for additional seating for members who prefer more distancing than will be available in the chambers.

A limited number of guests will be allowed to observe from a distance.

Masks will not be mandatory, but House and Senate leaders made clear in written instructions they expect members to wear them for the safety of all participants. Members must get a negative COVID-19 test by Nov. 16, and they will be checked for fever before being allowed to enter the chambers on the 17th.

The proceedings will be live streamed on The Florida Channel.

The Legislature is scheduled to convene March 2.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.