COVID-19 testing will need to continue "forever"

Michael Osterholm, Director of the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy director said this week he believes people with COVID-19 symptoms will need to be tested well into the future.

As reported in CNN, during a webcast Osterholm said, “We’re going to need to test people who have potentially clinically compatible symptoms with Covid-19 forever,” adding that the " virus is not going away around the world.”

“Remember, we have billions of people in low-income countries, some in middle-income countries, who will never have access to vaccines, and where those cases are occurring in those countries, we’ll also see variants spread out.”

