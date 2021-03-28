A research study published last week by Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, reported that over 80 percent of COVID-19 “long-hauler” patients reported a symptom of "brain fog" that has affected their daily lives in the six-plus weeks since being infected

According to the findings, 85 percent of the individuals reported at least four lasting numerological problems, including symptoms such as memory or clear-thinking troubles. The research also found that 68 percent struggled with headaches and over 50 percent reported problems with loss of taste and smell, numbness or tingling sensations and also muscle pain.

Most were women with an average age of 43. Less common symptoms included dizziness, blurred vision and tinnitus (ringing in the ears).

The research reported that symptoms tended to come and go over a period of months, with just 64 percent of participants saying they felt better after five months, but the vast majority still reported "intense fatigue."

Dr. Igor Koralnik, a study author and chief of neuro-infectious diseases and global neurology at Northwestern Medicine, said patients "also had some respiratory problems, despite the fact they never had pneumonia or were hospitalized for low oxygen levels."

