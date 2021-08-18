COVID continues to expand statewide as Florida hospitals face critical staffing shortages; 8,400 students quarantined in Hillsborough County.

The number of adults and children hospitalized with COVID-19 rose to 16,521 overnight, pushing Florida’s hospitals into critical staffing shortages, the Florida Hospital Association (FHA) said Tuesday.

The hospitalized patients include 199 children.

“There can be no question that many Florida hospitals are stretched to their absolute limits,” said FHA president and CEO Mary Mayhew in a press release.

“While hospitalizations continue to increase, three out of four Florida hospitals expect to face critical staff shortages in the next seven days, an increase of nearly 10 percent since last week, and half of our hospitals will no longer accept transfer patients from other facilities.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ office says hospitals can cope with the heavier caseload.

The FHA’s survey of 83 percent of the state’s 321 acute-care hospitals showed that 75.6 percent face critical staffing shortages in the next seven days, with 29 percent expanding into non-care areas to accommodate the excessive patient load.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports fewer Florida hospitals facing staffing shortages. Its data Tuesday said 45 face critical staffing shortages in the next seven days, compared with 133 that do not (and another 59 not reporting).

Speaking for the FHA, Savannah Kelly said in an interview that discussions with hospitals around the state mirror the findings of the FHA survey.

“These are hospitals we are working with every single day,” Kelly told the Phoenix. “We feel very comfortable with it [the survey].”

Florida Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Nikki Fried highlighted statistics from FHA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

To watch Secretary Fried's press conference click here.

She relies on data available from the CDC and the FHA.

“Over 41,000 Floridians have lost their lives because of this pandemic,” she said. “92.18 percent of ICU beds are currently full and 51.46 percent of those are occupied by COVID patients.”

Florida recorded 21,669 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last daily report, Fried said, citing the CDC. That is a steady increase, with 17,216 cases logged one day ago and 16,476 logged two days ago.

“Florida hospitals are running out of room,” Fried said, adding that infections in schools and mandatory quarantines also have surged.

On Tuesday, Florida’s Board of Education convened in emergency session to consider penalizing the Alachua and Broward school districts for imposing mask mandates. At her press conference, many parents spoke ahead of the BOE meeting in support of masking mandates, especially on behalf of students and families with elevated vulnerability to COVID-19.

Hillsborough County’s school district reported Tuesday afternoon that 8,400 students and 307 employees were in quarantine or isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 or having close contact with an infected person.

Fried said conditions continue to worsen in Florida and that the deterioration is avoidable.

“Palm Beach County has just issued a state of emergency. Three educators have died from COVID in Broward already this year. Orange County reported 238 cases in students yesterday. This is an emergency,” Fried said.

The governor’s spokeswoman, Christina Pushaw, disputed that Florida hospitals are in crisis, as described by the Florida Hospital Association, citing a statement by Tiffany Vause, chief of staff at the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.

“Hospitals and their staff continue to have flexibilities available to them regarding the usage of their licensed beds without a declared state of emergency in Florida. Click here to see the Provider Alert the agency shared with hospitals and health-care providers reminding them of these flexibilities earlier this month,” Vause’s statement says.

“As the regulator of Florida’s health care facilities, it is the Agency for Health Care Administration’s job to ensure that Florida’s health-care delivery system flows as seamlessly as possible. Throughout the public health emergency, the agency has remained committed to providing support to Florida’s health-care providers.”

Parts of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.