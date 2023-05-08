COVID no longer a world-wide health emergency

It has been more than three years since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 to be a worldwide health emergency.

Last week, the global health organization said that the coronavirus – which has killed more than 7-million people worldwide - no longer qualifies as a global emergency.

The announcement that “it is time to transition to long-term management of the COVID-19 pandemic,” is a somewhat symbolic end to the pandemic.

The WHO Committee highlighted the “decreasing trend in COVID-19 deaths, the decline in COVID-19 related hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions, and the high levels of population immunity,” – 13.3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered - as reasons for the decision.

WHO cautions that while the emergency phase was over, the pandemic hasn’t come to an end and issued several “Temporary Recommendations,” including integrating COVID-19 vaccination into life course vaccination programs and continue to lift Covid-related international travel health measures, and to not require any proof of vaccination as a prerequisite for international travel.

For more, click here.