On Thursday, citing the surge in COVID-19 cases, Miami-Dade County Circuit Chief Judge Nushin G. Sayfie issued an order temporarily suspending all jury trials in the county.

According to a Local News 10 report, Judge Sayfie made the decision after consulting with public health experts and attorneys.

In an email, sent to some in the Miami-Dade legal community, the Chief Judge said, “We have at all times been guided by the science.”

In an email informing the trial suspensions State Attorney Katherine Fernandez said, “The experts anticipate that there should be a substantial decrease in our community infection rate within the upcoming weeks,” adding that she expected to resume trials “full steam ahead shortly thereafter.”

