COVID vaccine and anti-wrinkle treatment in one? Yes, in Poland as Pfizer discovers fake doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Mexico and Poland

Thursday, Pfizer said it found counterfeit versions of its COVID-19 vaccine in both Mexico and Poland, including 80 patients that received the fake vaccines at a clinic in Nuevo León, Mexico. Each patient paid $1000 for the shots.

The company also found fraudulent doses in Poland, and reports are that an anti-wrinkle treatment liquid was found in the vails. They were seized inside a man's apartment. It is not clear whether they were administered to any patients.

The Wall Street Journal reported the discovery was made in separate investigations and Pfizer confirmed the vails “contain bogus vaccine.” The doses recovered in Mexico had fraudulent labeling.

Mexico’s health secretary, Dr Manuel de la O, told The wall Street Journal that the vaccines were discovered in beach-type coolers with different lot numbers than the doses originally sent to Nuevo León.

For the entire Wall Street Journal report, click here.