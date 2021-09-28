Earlier this year, Cuba announced they had developed two homegrown COVID-19 vaccines, one, a 3-dose version the communist government called Abdala, which Cuban scientists say is more than 90% effective against illness.

This week, according to an Associated Press report, Cuba has begun sending shipments of its Abdala vaccine to Vietnam and Venezuela.

Vietnam has ordered more than 5 million doses and received more than 1 million doses of the vaccine on Sunday, 150,000 of which were donated by Cuba.

Venezuela has bought at least $12 million worth of Cuba’s Abdala vaccine.

Cuba has asked the World Health Organization for approval of their vaccines, something that many countries require before they sell their vaccines.