CVS will no longer offer the one-shot J&J Covid vaccine in its pharmacies

In the latest obstacle for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has faced many hurdles since it was approved for emergency use in February, the national pharmacy chain CVS Health announced this week that it will no longer offer the one-shot alternative in its pharmacies.

The company told CNBC that customers can still get the J&J shot at almost 1,000 MinuteClinic locations in 25 states and Washington D.C.

CVS Health did not offer a reason behind the halt to CNBC.

However, the chain said it has been using up all its J&J vaccine and its pharmacies - and not ordering more doses - for several weeks now.

For the complete CNBC report, click here.