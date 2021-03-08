Cybercrime alert: Vaccine-related spear phishing attacks are on the rise

Cybercriminals are now using the COVID-19 vaccine to steal Microsoft software credentials, infect computer systems and cheat innocent victims out of sizable amounts of money.

Barracuda Networks researchers report that between October 2020 and January 2021, the average number of COVID-19 vaccine-related spear phishing attacks increased by 26 percent.

“Spear phishing” attacks are attempts directed at specific individuals or companies that give scammers the potential to gather and use personal information about their target.

Barracuda researchers reported the two types of vaccine-related, spear phishing attacks being used.

Phishing emails

In the phishing emails, the cyber criminals move to mimic a well-known brand or organization -- including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

If they can get the victim to open the email, then they try motivating the victim to click on a link which takes them to a phishing website promoting early access to vaccines or checking vaccine eligibility.

Business email compromise

Cyber criminals use business email compromise (BEC) to impersonate individuals within a company or partners.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) BEC says scams generate 150,000+ complaints a year and cost businesses more than $2 billion.

The FBI advices to beware of offers to get the vaccine early or join a vaccine waiting list. Don’t click on links or open attachments in these emails.

It is also recommended to use password managers to help create strong.

For the complete Barracuda report, click here.

To file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), click here.