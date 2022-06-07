Dade positivity rate at 22 percent as three cases of the more transmissible COVID-19 BA.4 variant are reported in the county

COVID numbers are up again across the country and South Florida, where a medical diagnostics lab confirmed Tuesday that the first three cases of the COVID-19 BA.4 variant have been identified in Miami-Dade County.

Samples at the Premier Medical Laboratory Services, which houses one of the largest variant tracing platforms in the country, identified the variant during the weekend.

In February, the laboratory service found some of the first BA.2, or “Stealth Omicron,” variant cases in Florida and South Carolina.

While there is another surge in COVID-19 cases due to BA.4 and BA.5, health experts are not expecting an increase in the severity of infections or resulting deaths.

But, Columbia University professor of microbiology and immunology, Dr. David Ho warns, “It’s a serious threat” due to its relatively easy transmission. “Only a month ago, it was .02 percent,” he said, meaning that BA.4 and BA.5 represented just .02 percent of COVID-19 cases in the nation, and now they already make up about 7% of cases across the country.

One reason for the variants’ higher infection rate is that they are more able to evade vaccines and boosters for the virus than previous strains. In a study by Dr. Ho, the BA.4 and BA.5 viruses were found to be more than four more times likely to penetrate the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters when compared with the highly transmissible BA.2 viruses.

BA.4 and BA.5 originated in South Africa. As of the end of May, BA.4 was identified in 30 countries and BA.5 was detected in 32 countries.

Miami-Dade County remains in the "high" level of transmitted cases, and the CDC recommends masks indoors in public and on public transportation. The current case rate of 667.52 per 100,000 is associated with the 22% seven-day rate of positive tests. The positive test rate hit 35% on Jan. 9 and fell dramatically to just 2% on March 21, before rising to 13% on April 29.

In the 33149 Zip code, which encompasses Key Biscayne, weekly reported cases have climbed from 72 three weeks ago, to 121 two weeks ago, and to 171 for the latest period ending June 1.

The CDC's "high" case areas for Florida extend up the east coast through Daytona Beach and most of Central Florida, as well as the Tampa-St. Pete area.

Just three weeks ago, Miami-Dade and Broward counties were the only areas to be mentioned in that classification.

Summer travel

When it comes to summer travel destinations, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added four places to its list of "high-risk" Level 3 areas, including St. Kitts and Nevis, east of Puerto Rico, the lone addition in the Western Hemisphere.

The "Level 3: COVID-19 High" category now applies to countries that have had more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.

There were about 115 destinations at Level 3 on June 6. Level 3 locations now account for almost half of the roughly 235 places monitored by the CDC.

Among some popular destinations at Level 3:

• Brazil

• Canada

• Costa Rica

• France

• Germany

• Greece

• Ireland

• Italy

• The Netherlands

• Portugal

• Spain

• United Kingdom

There were about 15 destinations listed in Level 2 on Monday, including Guatemala, which slipped from Level 3.

The CDC advises that you get "up-to-date" with your COVID-19 vaccines and boosters before traveling to a Level 3 destination.

To view the CDC's risk levels for any global destination, click here.

While it's important to enjoy vacations, the CDC recommends staying away from crowded areas. Another consideration is where will you stay if you test positive during your trip, since many countries require a quarantine period before departing.