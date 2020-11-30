Monday, Miami-Dade County new Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava announced on Twitter that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

In her Twitter post, Cava said she traces her positive test to her husband Dr. Robert Cava and they quarantining at home.

“My husband, Dr. Robert Cava, was exposed by one of his patients last Wednesday; he also tested positive today.” Cava wrote.

According to the Mayor, they only “have only mild symptoms.”

Cava says that she was exposed over the Thanksgiving and “have had no in-person contact with any other County employees.”

Last week, Cava’s predecessor, Carlos Gimenez, said he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Cava said, ““Our family is no different from the thousands of other families at heightened risk of exposure due to the sacrifice of healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines.”