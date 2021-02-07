Defense Department to deploy 1,000 troops to help with vaccinations

President Biden has authorized deployment of 1,000 active duty troops to help with COVID-19 vaccinations and use the Defense Production Act to increase supplies of vaccine, test and protective equipment.

According to NBC News, the Feds will be using the act to get Pfizer more supplies and equipment to increase production of its vaccine and make millions of at home COVID-19 tests available by the end of the summer. The plan also calls for the production of 1-billion surgical gloves a month year’s end.

COVID-19 coordinator Jeffrey Zients said military personnel are set to begin arriving in California within the next 10 days to assist at state vaccination sites.

More troops may be on the way, a U.S. military officer told NBC News, as the Pentagon is still weighing a broader request from FEMA for up to 100,000 troops.

