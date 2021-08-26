Citing that in recent weeks, “all Delta employees who have been hospitalized with Covid were not fully vaccinated,” Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian has sent a letter to employees detailing a series of escalating requirements for unvaccinated employees.

On the letter, sent Wednesday, Bastian did not issue a vaccination mandate.

Some of the requirements for Delta employees, as detailed in a New York Times article, include the mandatory wearing of masks when indoors by unvaccinated workers. Additionally, as of September 12, those who have not been fully vaccinated will be require to weekly coronavirus testing.

Then, starting on September 30, those unvaccinated will lose pay protection if they test positive for the virus and miss work while in quarantine.

Finally, effective November 1, employees who remains unvaccinated and wish to remain on the company’s health insurance plan, will have to pay and addition premium of $200 per month.

Presently, approximate 75 percent of Delta’s employee force is vaccinated, the NYT reported.

