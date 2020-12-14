DeSantis: A "historic day" as first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Florida.

In a press conference at Tampa General Hospital Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he was on hand as the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Florida. “I had the privilege of actually signing for (receipt) of the vaccine from FedEx,” added DeSantis.

"This is a game changer," DeSantis said, adding that "it's a great day for the United States. It's a great day for the state of Florida."

DeSantis said shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer arrived at Tampa General Hospital. On Monday, Broward Memorial Hospital, also received the vaccine.

On Tuesday, it is expected Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital will receive their first shipment, along with AdventHealth in Orlando.

Florida will have around 179,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of this week, according to the Governor.

"This is a really, really significant milestone in terms of combating the coronavirus pandemic," DeSantis said. "Today, we will have shots going in arms. We will have health care workers getting vaccinated."

DeSantis called Monday a "historic day."

Following the plan DeSantis outlined last week, the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are targeted for high exposure health care workers within the five hospital systems, followed by residents at long-term care facilities throughout the state.

Florida is also targeted to receive 365,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, once it is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. An advisory committee for the FDA is scheduled to meet on Thursday to decide whether to recommend the Moderna vaccine.

Gov. DeSantis said he expects FDA approval by Friday, with the initial shipments of the Moderna vaccine potentially getting to Florida between Sunday and Tuesday of next week.