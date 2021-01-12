On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida has notified that the state will be taking part in the Emergency Rental Assistance Program that was part of the federal COVID-19 relief legislation which was signed into law this past December 27th, 2020.

The program will provide $1.4 billion in emergency rental assistance to Floridians, with $850 million tol be administered by the State of Florida. Municipalities with a population of 200,000 or more, will receive the monies directly from the Department of the Treasury.

It is anticipated that Florida will be receiving $850 million once allocation is finalized.

To be able to receive assistance, individual households must meet the following criteria:

- Qualifies for unemployment, has experienced reduced household income, or incurred significant financial hardship due to COVID-19 pandemic

- At risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability

- Household income at or below 80 percent of the respective market median income. Households below 50 percent will receive priority

DeSantis said he expects funds under the Emergency Rental Assistance Program from the federal government to occur in the coming weeks to qualified recipients.

For more information about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, click here.