On Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that starting Monday, April 5, all individuals age 18 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

Those interested in receiving the vaccine, can pre-register by clicking here. Once registered, individuals will be contacted when the vaccine is available in Dade county.

Miami-Dade County residents who prefer to preregister by phone, can call the vaccine preregistration line at 888-499-0840.

As of Thursday, over 5 million Floridians have received one or both doses of the vaccine, with over 3.2 million going to those 65+ as part of DeSantis’ Seniors First strategy.

To watch Governor DeSantis’s video announcement, click here.